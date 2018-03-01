WELLINGTON: Wellington Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic resigned Thursday after less than a year with the A-League cellar dwellers.

The New Zealand-based club issued a brief statement on Kalezic's behalf announcing his departure at the end of the season.

"The parties were not able to find a mutual agreement on how to proceed forward and because of this have decided to move in separate directions," it said.

"Darije wishes the best for the club and fans in the seasons to come."

Wellington are bottom of the A-League ladder after winning just four of 21 matches this season under the Swiss-Bosnian, who was appointed in June last year.

The underperforming Phoenix's spot in the Australian league is only guaranteed until the end of the 2019-20 season, with A-League administrators looking for better results and attendances to keep it going.