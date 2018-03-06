ROME: Fiorentina called for respect and silence on Monday after Italy's football chief Giovanni Malago appeared to make a gaff by erroneously declaring a contract extension had been posthumously granted to the club's deceased captain Davide Astori.

Malago who is president of the Italian Olympic Committee, who oversee Italian top flight and international football, "spoke too soon," a source very close to those concerned told AFP.

The source said Malago had perhaps given credence to a social media fake news story.

"Fiorentina are in a state of shock and we ask for silence and respect from all parties," a club statement said Monday.

The statement came in reaction to an earlier release from Malago, who a source at the club said was misinformed.

"Fiorentina have renewed Astori's contract. His salary will go to his family, his partner and his daughter," Malago said earlier.

"It's a lovely gesture from the Della Valle family," Malago said of the family which runs Fiorentina.

On Sunday the club revealed the player had been on the verge of extending his contract and the only thing that had been missing was the signatures.

Italy is still reeling in shock following the sudden death on Sunday of the 31-year-old defender who played for his country 14 times.

A judicial inquiry had been launched following the death of the player, who was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, where his team was due to play Udinese on Sunday.

An autopsy into the death will be carried out on Tuesday while his funeral will be held in Florence two days later.