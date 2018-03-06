LAUSANNE: A minute's silence will be held ahead of the Champions League and Europa League games this week in memory of the Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died in his team hotel on Sunday.

UEFA made the decision Monday with Italy still reeling in shock following the sudden death of the 31-year-old defender who played for his country 14 times.

A judicial inquiry had been launched following the death of the player, who was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, where his team was due to play Udinese on Sunday.

Astori's funeral is due to take place on Thursday.