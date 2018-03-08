Minerva Punjab beats Churchill Brothers to win maiden I-League title
PANCHKULA: Minerva Punjab FC beat Churchill Brothers FC 1-0 to win their maiden I-League title here on Thursday.
William Opoku Asiedu scored the decisive goal in the 15th minute and the Punjab-based outfit held on to the advantage till the end.
Minerva thus became the first team from Punjab to win the title since the 1996-97 season when now defunct JCT claimed the inaugural National Football League (NFL), which was later re-christened as the I-League.
Two-time champions Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, have been relegated.