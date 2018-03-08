PARIS: Spartak Moscow youth team player Leonid Mironov will not be charged for racially abusing Liverpool teenager Rhian Brewster during a UEFA Youth League game last December, after UEFA found no evidence to confirm the allegation.

Mironov admitted swearing at Brewster, who was the leading scorer in England's Under-17 World Cup triumph last year, but denied making a racial slur.

UEFA on Wednesday announced that an investigation had not found any evidence of racist abuse, after an inspector took statements from five players from each team and two match officials.

European football's governing body acknowledged that Brewster's allegation was made in good faith.

"Leonid Mironov was also interviewed by the inspector and stated that he indeed swore at Rhian Brewster, but he unreservedly denied using any discriminatory language," UEFA said in a statement.

"After concluding his investigation, the inspector found no evidence to corroborate the allegations."

Liverpool responded by calling on authorities to do more in tackling discrimination in the game, after Brewster had claimed UEFA "don't care" about racism in the aftermath of the incident.

"We would like to place on record our admiration for the courage shown by Rhian Brewster throughout this process and commend his exemplary conduct," a spokesman for the Premier League club told Britain's Press Association.

"In keeping with Rhian's stance, the club encourages football's governing bodies to facilitate the most robust processes possible to identify and tackle discrimination in the game at all ages."

Last month the English FA didn't take any action against Liverpool first-team forward Roberto Firmino after the Brazilian was accused of racially abusing Everton's Mason Holgate in a similar incident.

The 17-year-old Brewster has struggled with knee injuries since the Under-17 World Cup last season, and is yet to make an appearance for the Liverpool senior side.