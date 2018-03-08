MOSCOW: Six football stadiums, selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, will be commissioned within 10 days, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said.

"In the course of next 10 days we will commission six stadiums, while the stadium in Samara will be commissioned in April," Mutko told journalists on Tuesday, but did not name the six stadiums, reports Tass news agency.

The stadium in the city of Samara, which was founded in 1586 and has a current population of 1.13 million, will boast a 45,000-seat capacity once the facility is commissioned, according to the organisers.

"We have no concerns whatsoever regarding other facilities and I am sure that the world championship will be held at a very high level," Mutko, who oversees sports, tourism and youth affairs in the Russian government, added.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in 11 cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.