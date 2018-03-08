LONDON: Wolves reignited their push for promotion to the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Leeds on Wednesday.

After a run of three games without a win, Nuno Espirito Santo's side now have a six-point lead over Cardiff and a 10-point cushion over third-placed Aston Villa.

The top two sides are guaranteed promotion to the top flight with the next four clubs entering the play-offs.

Romain Saiss, Willy Boly and Benik Afobe were all target for Wolves on Wednesday.

Leeds, meanwhile, are nine points of the play-off spots.