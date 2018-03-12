MANCHESTER: Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho asserted that the second half belonged to the away side after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the English Premier League (EPL) at the Old Trafford here.

Forward Marcus Rashford scored a brace for the Mourinho-managed side before Eric Bertrand Belly netted past his own goalkeeper in the second half on Saturday.

The victory however ensured that Manchester United will stay five points clear above Liverpool and settle for the second spot in the EPL table after 30 fixtures.

"We can split the halves," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

"United first half and Liverpool second but in my opinion our first half was a half with goals and danger.

"In the second half - in my opinion, and probably the people in the studio have a different opinion - was Liverpool controlling with the ball and United controlling without the ball," the Portuguese tactician added.

"Against Liverpool if you play bad when you have the ball you can be in trouble."