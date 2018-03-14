LONDON: Vincent Kompany has warned champions-elect Manchester City that Manchester United will be desperate to ruin the leaders' bid to seal the Premier League title against their bitter rivals.

City need two wins to seal the title and if they beat Everton in their next game on March 31, they will be crowned champions with a victory against United at Eastlands on April 7.

That is a tantalising prospect for City supporters, but the club's captain Kompany believes completing the job in such fashion could prove the toughest task of the season.

"I'm very specific in saying it's not going to be handed to us. If anything that'll be a harder achievement than anything else this season," Kompany said.

"I cannot think of a team as big and with as much quality as, first of all Everton, and then United.

"Just letting us have a perfect moment? Usually you want to spoil it with everything you've got. I know that's what I'd be feeling if I was on the other side.

"But let's put everything straight first - we just want to win the title. Everything else is a bonus, a cherry on the cake. It doesn't stand or fall by this one game."

City have a long wait for their next game as this weekend's clash against Brighton has been postponed because of the Seagulls' involvement in the FA Cup.

Instead, Pep Guardiola's side are spending the rest of this week at a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi, home of their owner Sheikh Mansour.

Kompany, who starred in Monday's 2-0 win at Stoke, believes the trip is a good opportunity to stay together as a group and hone their game-plan for the title run-in.

"We'll use this 14 days to get ready mentally to keep the level up, like we've done every single game," he said.

"The manager has said we've still got stuff to work on but just having the sun feels like a holiday. It's not going to be but just a little bit of sun will do for us!

"It's a great thing because it gives the lads the chance to clear everything mentally and physically and come back to be prepared to go for the last push."

City did not need to hit top gear as they eased to victory over Stoke and Belgian defender Kompany was impressed with their ruthless display.

"I'm really pleased with the game management and that's something you've seen this season," Kompany said.

"It's not been the case many times in the history of this club, just understanding when you can hurt the opposition and when you've got to catch your breath a little bit."