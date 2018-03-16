BILBAO: Police in Spain's Basque Country arrested three fans of French football club Marseille for acts of hooliganism during the team's Europa League round-of-16, second-leg match against Athletic Bilbao here.



Sources with the Ertzaintza police force said the three suspects were involved in violent incidents that left two security guards injured on Thursday although the degree of their participation remains unclear, reports Efe.



Basurto University Hospital, where the injured were taken, issued a medical update saying that a 57-year-old guard had been wounded in the neck and head by a sharp object but was not in serious condition.



The other guard's injuries included a combined fourth and fifth metacarpal fracture in his right hand although the patient has been treated and already discharged.



The first act of aggression took place 15 minutes after the kickoff near the entrance to San Mames Stadium -- Athletic Bilbao's home ground -- after one of the guards had shouted at some Marseille fans.



Later, a group of Marseille supporters entered the stadium and attacked and wounded the other guard in the hand.



Fans in the Marseille section of the stadium also set off some flares prior to the start of the match, one of which landed in an area filled with Athletic Bilbao supporters.



The stadium was cleared without any further incident after the match, which Marseille won 2-1 to earn a 5-2 victory on aggregate and a berth in the quarter-finals of this secondary European club competition.