Two key Colombia players Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez and Monaco striker Radamel Falcao figure in coach Jose Pekerman's squad for upcoming friendlies against France and Australia.

The pair's inclusion comes after a battle with injury, a thigh problem for Rodriguez and left thigh for Falcao.

They are among the 26 Pekerman has called up for the World Cup warm-ups against Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus next Friday at the Stade de France with Australia following at Wembley four days later.

The big absentee is Juventus midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who has been sidelined since an operation on a sports hernia.

Boca Juniors midfielder Edwin Cardona is missing due to suspension.

At the World Cup, Colombia are in Group H with Poland, Senegal and Japan.

Colombia squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal/ENG), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan/ITA), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham/ENG), Jefferson Lerma (Levante/ESP), Yerry Mina (Barcelona/ESP), Johan Mojica (Sporting Gijon/ESP), Bernardo Espinosa (Sporting Gijon/ESP), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca/MEX), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors/ARG)

Midfielders: Jose Heriberto Izquierdo (Brighton/ENG), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich/GER), Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol/ESP), Giovanni Moreno (Shanghai Shenhua/CHN), Mateus Uribe (America/MEX), Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors/ARG), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate/ARG), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Victor Cantillo (Junior)

Forwards: Duvan Zapata (Sampdoria/ITA), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal/ESP), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla/ESP), Radamel Falcao (Monaco/FRA), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras/BRA), Yimmi Chara (Junior).