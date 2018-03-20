MILAN: Juventus' march towards a seventh consecutive Italian title was stalled by a goalless draw at SPAL to keep the suspense alive in Serie A action before the international break.

Napoli -- chasing a third title after 1987 and 1990 -- pulled within two points of Juventus with nine games to go this season thanks to a header from Spanish defender Raul Albiol in a 1-0 victory over Genoa.

Champions League hopefuls AS Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan all earned three points as Lazio showed signs for fatigue after booking their Europa League quarter-final berth, dropping to fifth after a 1-1 draw against Bologna.

Here are five things we learned from the 29th round of Serie A games.

Cutrone celebrates Italy call-up

Patrick Cutrone celebrated his first Italy call-up by scoring the second goal which gave AC Milan the equaliser in a 3-2 comeback win over Chievo. The 20-year-old forward has earned a place in the Italy squad after a breakthrough season with Milan where is he the top scorer, with 14 goals in total and seven in Serie A. "The Italy national team? It's very exciting I wasn't expecting it. I was even checking the Under-21 call-up list," said Cutrone as Milan keep their push for Champions League football alive next season.

Sarri ready to march on palace

"If it was up to me, we'd march on the palace and take back power," said coach Maurizio Sarri on whether Napoli were masters of their own destiny as they bid to topple six-time holders Juventus, "but you all know very well that it is not so simple. We're having a great championship, we have the honour of fighting a team that usually crushes the opposition. This is already the second-best campaign in Napoli's history in terms of points, so we'll keep pushing." Napoli got back on track after a 4-2 defeat by Roma and a goalless draw at Inter Milan in their last two games had put Juve in control.

Mazzarri in Torino firing line

Torino coach Walter Mazzarri's is in the firing line after the club's European hopes took another knock with a fourth consecutive league defeat 2-1 to Fiorentina.

The former Inter, Napoli and Watford boss took over in January from Sinisa Mihajlovic but after going unbeaten in his first six Serie A games the club are in freefall -- 14 points off the European places in tenth.

"Obviously today it's right to see everything black, even if in the second half it was doing well," said Mazzarri after conceding a late penalty. "We are clearly all angry."

Chiellini blow for Juventus

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini could be in doubt for the first leg of Juventus' Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid after limping off the pitch late in Saturday's goalless draw against SPAL.

The defender -- who reached his 350 appearance in Serie A -- will miss Italy's upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England with the 33-year-old now uncertain for the Real Madrid game on April 3 in Turin.

"Chiellini has muscular fatigue, but at the moment we don't have any more on that," Allegri said after the match.

Lazio fans protest VAR

Hundreds of Lazio fans have protested in front of the Italian federation (FIGC) headquarters in Rome, claiming their team have been victims of numerous mistakes by referees and the video assistant referee (VAR). The fans displayed banners which read, among other things, "Respect" and "VARgogna" - a play on the Italian word "vergogna", meaning disgrace.

"Every Monday we have to deal with refereeing episodes against us," Lazio's main Irriducibili fan group said in a statement. Serie A is one of a number of European competitions where the VAR system is being trialled this season.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi blamed the state of the pitch this weekend with Lazio held 1-1 by Bologna playing at the Stadio Olympico after Saturday's Six Nations rugby game in Rome.