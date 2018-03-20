KOCHI: Once the marquee event of Indian football but now fighting for relevance in the midst of the glamorous ISL, the official top-tier I-League and the new baby Super Cup these days, the 72nd edition of the Santosh Trophy had a discreet start in Kolkata on Monday.

Kerala, one of the few remaining pockets of the country where the national championship retains some significance, also began their campaign in search of a first title since 2004 with a 5-1 thumping of Chandigarh in a Group A match at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium.

U-21 player Jithin MS, a student of Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, scored twice. He also made two assists, including one that let another U-21 star Sreekuttan VS score. Strikers Afdal VK, a Mampad MES College student, and Sajith Paulose also found the back of the net.

“This was a good performance, but we will know more about the team after we face Manipur, a stronger opponent. They lost to Bengal, but we will take a look at them when they face Chandigarh on Wednesday,” said Kerala head coach Satheevan Balan.

Balan rued that the national championship was losing its sheen due to the scheduling of the event in parallel with the Super Cup as well as the Second Division League. “It has definitely affected the quality of this event. Many players are missing because of their participation in the second division.”

“During the team meeting last day, Karnataka officials were saying that they had as many as seven players missing. A few players from Bengal also could not attend the camp and arrived only in time to play their match on Monday,” he said.

The amenities provided to players also left a lot to be desired. “The ground, though grassy, was uneven. Dugouts for the teams were almost nonexistent. It’s difficult for players and other staff, but we are playing in one of the most prestigious trophies of the country.”

The five-time champions are fielding their youngest-ever squad in the tournament. They will face Manipur on March 23 and Maharashtra on March 25, before their final group game against hosts and West Bengal on March 27.

“Our squad is young and we do not have players from the Second Division except for Jithin, who has decided to stay with us. We think we can reach the knockouts and fight for the title. The next match is going to be crucial. North East is the hub of Indian football these days and they will be up for a fight.”

