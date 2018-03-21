BUENOS AIRES: Out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said it would be a pleasure to play with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, whom he described as pure "joy on the pitch" in an interview with an Argentine sports channel Tuesday.

"Neymar is the definition of joy on the pitch," the French international told Argentina's TyC Sports.

"When I look at him on the pitch, he enjoys playing, with his technique, his ability and all that.

"I love watching him play. He's a different guy, he has his own style. If one day I'm going to play with him, it'll be a pleasure."

He was returning the favour after Neymar said in 2016 that he admired Pogba's style and would love to play alongside him.

Pogba, despite arriving at United in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89 million (105 million euros), has fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourhino, leading to speculation about his future.

France coach Didier Deschamps said "he can't be happy" with his current situation at Old Trafford after the 25-year-old joined up with the squad for Friday's friendly against Colombia.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record 222 million euros ($264 million) from Barcelona last year, suffered a fractured bone in his right foot last month in a match against Marseille.