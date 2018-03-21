CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba missed France's training session for treatment on Tuesday as Didier Deschamps' side prepared for Friday's friendly with Colombia.

Pogba, his United teammate Anthony Martial and Marseille winger Florian Thauvin were victims of "little knocks", according to French officials.

On Monday, Pogba trained as normal while Martial and Thauvin received treatment.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny and Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso trained with physios, separately from the main squad.

Koscielny was taken off in a Europa League game against AC Milan last Thursday with a back problem that manager Arsene Wenger said was "nothing serious".

Tolisso suffered bruising to his right tibia earlier this month and missed Bayern's match against RB Leipzig on Sunday.

After playing Colombia, France head to Saint Petersburg to take on Russia on Tuesday for what will be their last match before coach Deschamps announces his 23-man World Cup squad on May 15.