TURIN: Juventus will take on a Major League Soccer All-Stars team in Atlanta on August 1, the Italian league champions announced on Thursday.

Juventus will face a squad featuring the best from the American league at the 72,000-seater Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to MLS side Atlanta United FC and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

"We are happy to represent European football in this year's MLS All-Star Game," said Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

"For many years, Juventus has considered the United States and Canada as a crucial market for growing our presence as shown by the opening of our new academies and our digital strategy that has greatly expanded the possibility to connect with fans on this continent."

It will be the first time that Juventus has taken part in the MSL All-Star game in which European giants including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have already participated.