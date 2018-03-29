CHENNAI: Income Tax defeated South Central Railways 3-1 in a men’s Group B match of the P John Memorial All-India volleyball tournament at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Wednesday.

Men: Indian Income Tax bt South Central Railways 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23; Women: Tamil Nadu Youth bt South Central Railways 25-19, 25-21, 26-24.

Roshan shines

KR Roshan Kishore’s unbeaten 75 helped Triplicane CC beat Prasad CC by three wickets in a TNCA Fourth Division D Zone match. Batting first, Prasad CC posted 199 for 8 in their quota of 50 overs. M Suganesh and G Anand were among wicket-takers for Triplicane with three each. In reply, Triplicane chased down the target in 38 overs. Apart from Roshan’s knock, T Manikrishnan hit 64 valuable runs for the winners.

IV Division D: Prasad Cricket Club 199/8 in 50 ovs (M Suganesh 3/34, G Anand 3/51) lost to Triplicane CC 203/7 in 38 ovs (KR Roshan Kishore 75 n.o, T Manikrishnan 64; Sameer Mukund Shah 3/55). V Division A: State Bank of India RC 271/8 in 50 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 78, S Akash 73, M Harish 51; R Sukumar 4/72, J Richerd Barna Bos 3/38) bt Singaravelar Memorial CC 181 in 50 ovs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 50 n.o; M Logesh 3/37); Magnet CC 178 in 45.3 ovs (G Godson 3/66, V Krishnaji 3/36) lost to Kamyuth Club 183/5 in 41.1 ovs (J Karthikeyan 45; S Aravind 3/44); ICI Sports and Recreation Club 225/8 in 50 ovs (R Binny Paul 67, V Rajesh 65, J Nepolean Bonapart 57; Adnan 6/42) bt Youth Centre Cricket Club 211 in 46.1 ovs (Mustansir Rohawala 68; M Subanandhan 4/70).

Cricket coaching camp

The Harrington Cricket Academy is organising an annual summer coaching camp for boys in the age group of 7-20 years at Sacred Heart Matriculation Higher Secondary School grounds in Sholingnallur from April 20-May 30. The camp will be held in the morning and evening, including on Sundays. Entries close on April 5. For details contact 9444012725/9884409081.

Southern Railways win

Riju’s goal guided Southern Railways to a 1-0 win over Chennai Customs in a CFA Senior Division league match at ICF Stadium.

