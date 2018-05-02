Home Sport Football

Eagles break own ground for smooth take-off

Paucity of quality football fields is a problem in India. Even the national team has had to train abroad before international tournaments for the want of proper grounds.

Published: 02nd May 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

The turf ground being built at Hindustan University | d Sampathkumar

By Vadapalli Nithin Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Paucity of quality football fields is a problem in India. Even the national team has had to train abroad before international tournaments for the want of proper grounds. Clubs and players complain about it, but not much is done to make things better.

In the Super Division of the Chennai Football Association league, an effort is on to make a difference. Tired of training on mud grounds and risking injury, Hindustan Eagles are laying their own turf. Built at the cost of over a crore, it’s coming up at Hindustan University, which owns the club. The new ground will be used also by the junior teams of ISL champions Chennaiyin FC.

The decision was taken after club authorities saw players finding it difficult to train on poor grounds. “We want to give priority to providing best facilities to the players. They had to toil on mud. Turf reduces chances of injuries, so we decided to lay one,”says Ashok Verghese, director of Hindustan University. “Our total outlay is about `1.5 crore, which we will be spending in another two years for building a small gallery.”

Chennaiyin FC did not confirm getting into an agreement with Hindustan Eagles to share the new ground for practice, but sources added that talks are on. “If the plan materialses, Chennaiyin’s junior teams (U-13 to U-18) will train at that ground,” said an official.

The Eagles finished runners-up in the Super Division this year. They have been champions twice. But in the last seven years, they were training on mud grounds. It was only this season that the club management took a turf ground on lease at Gateway International School for practice in proper conditions.

“We had to face problems because we were training on mud and playing on grass. There is a lot of difference between the two,” says Muhammed Miqdad, Eagles captain. The midfielder has been with the team for four years and it was mud for practice in the first three.

Striker Cletus Paul, who has played for Bengaluru FC, felt the new ground will help juniors. “When we play on mud, we are vulnerable to injuries. Also, the ball speed and bounce varies. Playing on grass is proper football," said the striker, who finished highest scorer (13) in the Senior Division this season.

Eagles authorities have hired Stumps and Clubs, a company which lays and maintains grounds for cricket and golf, for `25 lakh for one year. “To level the ground, we had to raise it by half a foot. Recently, the college has dug bores and set up 36 sprinklers. In the next few days, we will inject pesticides. Later, the process of growing grass will begin. The ground will be ready by July approximately," said R Venkat Krishnan, the owner of Stumps and Clubs.

nithin.k@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Benzema scores twice against Bayern to send Real Madrid into Champions League final

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino plans strategy to win new term

Jurgen Klopp focused on Liverpool dream, not off-field distractions

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today