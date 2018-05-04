Home Sport Football

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho backs assistant Rui Faria to take over at Arsenal

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) and his assistant Rui Filipe da Cunha Faria (File | AFP)

By UNI

REUTERS: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes his long-time assistant Rui Faria would be a "good fit" for the managerial hot seat at Arsenal when it becomes available at the end of the season.

British media has reported that the 42-year-old Faria is on Arsenal's shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger, who will leave the north London club after almost 22 years in charge.

Portuguese Faria has worked with Mourinho since 2001 and they have won 25 trophies together across six clubs.

When asked if his assistant would be a contender for the Arsenal job, Mourinho said: "I think so, yes.

I don't know (if he wants to be a manager).

You ask me if I think it would be a good fit and I say 'yes'.

"And I say it because more than my assistant, he is my friend.

If my friend has the possibility one day of a big job I would help him to pack and to carry the bags and to wish him luck.

"I met him when he was a kid at university and we worked together for 18 years.

He is a big friend more than an assistant.

Former Arsenal midfielders Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and Liverpool's assistant manager Zeljko Buvac have also been linked with the Arsenal job in the British media.

