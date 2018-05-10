Antoine Griezmann would be a bargain at 100 million euros: Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis

By AFP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis admits the club would be letting Antoine Griezmann go on the cheap if his 100 million euro buyout clause is met this summer.

Griezmann has insisted he wants his future resolved before the start of the World Cup, amid speculation the striker is set for a move to Barcelona.

Barca striker Luis Suarez has spoken about Griezmann as though a deal has already been agreed, prompting Atletico's chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin to say they were "fed up" with the behaviour of the Catalan club.

Griezmann could leave Atletico on a high by winning the Europa League final against Marseille next week.

"Griezmann is cheap, for sure, at 100 million euros in this market," Filipe said.

"It will seem even cheaper if he plays well in the final. That is the reality, but neither Griezmann, nor the rest of us, are thinking about this. After the final yes, but not before.

"We all want to win and it has no effect. We are delighted to play with him, but we are not just Griezmann, many players have worked hard to make this final.

"Without doubt he has been our most decisive player this season, so we want him to stay. But what happens afterwards is something completely separate from what happens this week."

Griezmann has scored 30 goals in 51 games this season, including a crucial away goal against Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

The Frenchman has formed a strong partnership with Diego Costa, who insists Griezmann's focus is currently on the final in Lyon.

"For a player, when Barca wants you, it makes you feel important," Costa said.

"But he knows that he is important for us and that we want him here. If then he leaves or not, it's his decision.

"I am very happy with him, with the group, and right now he is thinking of winning a title. If Griezman can make history here with us, win that title, then there's time after for him to decide what to do."