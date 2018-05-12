Home Sport Football

Mohamed Salah says happy to stay at Liverpool

By IANS

LIVERPOOL: Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has asserted that his superb first season at Liverpool FC is just the beginning of a long, successful stint at the English Premier League (EPL) outfit.

Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions since he joined Liverpool from Italian giants AS Roma last summer. 

His form has played a crucial role in helping Liverpool reach their first Champions League final since the 2006-07 season. 

His performance this season has seen him linked with a possible move to Spanish giants and defending European champions Real Madrid, who face Liverpool in the Champions League final later this month.

But Salah, who was named first team player and players' player of the year at Liverpool's end-of-season awards at the Anfield Stadium here on Thursday, asserted that he is determined to enjoy a long, successful stint at the club.

"I'm very happy here, everything is fine. Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season, now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited," the Egyptian was quoted as saying by the Independent.

"It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. It is just the beginning," he added.

Currently placed fourth in the EPL standings, a draw against minnows Brighton on Sunday will assure Liverpool a spot in next season's Champions League.

Salah feels that once the match against Brighton is over, Liverpool will turn their attention to preparing for the Champions League final.

"We are very comfortable about playing in the Champions League next season. For now we are thinking only about Brighton. Then we will have 14 days to prepare for the final. We will play to win against Real Madrid," the 25-year-old said.

"It's always special to play in any final. We know it's not going to be easy."
 

