Barcelona give Lionel Messi day off ahead of Levante tie

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi has been rested for Barcelona's trip to struggling Levante on Sunday despite the champions standing just two games away from completing an undefeated domestic season.

Barcelona, who wrapped up the title at the end of April, left Messi out of their 18-man trip to Levante who are fifth from bottom but assured of staying in the top flight next season.

Messi is in line to win the "pichichi" for top scorer this season having already grabbed 34 goals, nine clear of Cristiano Ronaldo in second.