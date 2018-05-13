Home Sport Football

Zenit Saint Petersburg agree manager Roberto Mancini exit as Italy job looms

Published: 13th May 2018

Zenit St Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini (File | AP)

By AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Hot favourite to become Italy coach Roberto Mancini has reached an exit agreement with his current club Zenit Saint Petersburg, the club reported Sunday.

Mancini is said to have reached an agreement to become the next Italy coach last Tuesday Gazzetta, dello Sport reported.

"Zenit and Roberto Mancini have reached an agreement over early termination of his contract," Zenit said in a statement.

"The contract was cancelled by mutual consent of the parties without any indemnity payments."

Mancini, 53, signed a three-year deal with Zenit last summer with an option of a two-year extension.

Zenit are currently fifth in the Russian Premier League, 10 points behind the newly-crowned Lokomotiv Moscow with just one match remaining.

Italian Federation (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said last week Mancini, a former Man City and Inter Milan coach, had agreed in principle to become the next manager of four-time world champions Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup after defeat to Sweden in a two-leg playoff.

Mancini meanwhile said he would be proud to coach Italy, telling Italian radio: "If one day I got the chance to sit on the national team bench it would be something beautiful."

During his 17-year coaching career Mancini led City to their first English league title in 44 years in 2012, and won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan. 

He also won Italian Cups with Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio.

Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to Sweden in November.

