Mauricio Pochettino to hold talks over Tottenham Hotspur's future direction

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will hold talks with chairman Daniel Levy next week to outline the club's plans for the future, refusing to guarantee he will stay in charge.

Published: 14th May 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino | AP

By UNI

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will hold talks with chairman Daniel Levy next week to outline the club's plans for the future, refusing to guarantee he will stay in charge.

Pochettino's side beat Leicester City 5-4 at Wembley on Sunday to seal third spot in the Premier League.

In his three previous seasons they finished second, third and fifth -- a period of sustained improvement that has made Pochettino one of the most admired managers in the game.

He is yet to win a trophy though and while Tottenham will move into their new 61,000-seater stadium next season with Champions League football to look forward to, Pochettino hinted that it might not necessarily be him at the helm, calling on the club's hierarchy to "take risks".

"We need to talk a lot between us and the club. I think I have a very clear idea of what we need to do," he told reporters in his news conference after the game.

"I don't know if the club will agree with me or not, but we are going to talk next week to create what I think we need to do together again, to try to improve. That is a little bit up to Daniel and the club, of course, to agree with us because, after four years, I think we need to assess that period if we want to compete for big, big trophies. I think all that we achieved until today is fantastic but it will be so important to create again."

Pochettino said he sometimes has "crazy ideas" but hoped Levy would be on the same page.

"You need to be brave in this kind of situation, in our club with our unbelievable fans, and take risks. I think it's a moment for the club to take risks and try to be competitive. I am sure Daniel is going to listen to me and of course we can create together to help the team to move on."

Levy operates a strict wage structure at Tottenham with the club's salary budget dwarfed by their top-six rivals.

Right back Kyle Walker joined Manchester City last summer in a deal that more than doubled his wages.

Asked if he could guarantee whether he would be Tottenham manager next season, Pochettino's answer will not have been particularly reassuring to the club's fans.

"Today 100 percent I feel I am here, but it is important to think that tomorrow all can change, because it's not in my hands. It's not my decision to be here or not," he said.

"I depend on my bosses, and it is healthy for myself, the club, and the fans to think you lose your job tomorrow. You need to give your best every day and work with these fears that you can lose your job if you're not professional.

