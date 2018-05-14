Home Sport Football

Mauricio Pochettino urges Tottenham Hotspur superiors to take risks in transfer market

Mauricio Pochettino's wishes could be hampered by spiralling costs for the new stadium, reportedly set to hit £1 billion.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino called on the club's chairman Daniel Levy to match his ambitions by being "brave" in the transfer market ahead of moving to a new 62,000 capacity stadium.

Spurs sealed Champions League football for a third straight season by finishing third in the Premier League despite having reportedly just the sixth highest wage bill behind Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Tottenham have also spent only a fraction of the hundreds of millions outlaid in the transfer market by the two Manchester clubs to take the top two spots in the league.

Instead, Pochettino has worked wonders by developing and improving an extremely talented young squad.

However, patience may be wearing thin for some players not earning as much they could elsewhere after it was revealed last month that chairman Daniel Levy saw his own pay last season rise £3.16 million ($4.3 million) to just over £6 million a year.

"I think Daniel is going to listen to me. But you know me and sometimes I have some crazy ideas," said Pochettino.

"You need to be brave. In this type of situation, with a club with our unbelievable fans, being brave is the most important, and to take risks.

"I think it's a moment the club needs to take risks and if possible work harder than the previous season to be competitive again."

However, Pochettino's wishes could be hampered by spiralling costs for the new stadium, reportedly set to hit £1 billion.

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger even suggested last week that prized assets like Harry Kane might need to be sold to balance the books in the wake of the stadium move.

Wenger was forced to battle to keep Arsenal competitive despite the financial handicap of paying back bank loans and selling a number of his top players following Arsenal's move from Highbury to the Emirates in 2006.

The Frenchman said keeping Arsenal in the Champions League for the following nine years was his "best job" as a manager.

"The prices for the stadium have doubled, (but) the transfers of the players have tripled or quadrupled," said Wenger.

"A £10 million player when we built the stadium was huge. Today a guy like Kane, I don't know for much they can sell him, £100m? So they might get more supply. But they have to face it."

Pochettino has been widely praised for breaking into the top four on a consistent basis, but insists much more needs to be done if he is to lift his first trophy as a coach next season.

"I don't know if the club will be agreeing with me or not, but we are going to talk next week on what we need to do to improve," said the Argentine.

"That is a little bit up to Daniel of course, to the club, to be happy with us, because after four years I think we need to assess that period.

"If we want to play and be real contenders for big, big trophies, yes, we need to review a little."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino Daniel Levy Tottenham Tottenham transfer market EPL transfer market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Fabio Cannavaro on back foot in battle for 'toxic' China top spot

Roberto Mancini to sign Italy contract Tuesday: Report

Antoine Griezmann hogs headlines before final as Barcelona move stories swirl

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets