Home Sport Football

Aston Villa reach playoff final following stalemate against Middlesbrough

Aston Villa will face Fulham at Wembley on May 26 in what is often dubbed the richest game in world football due to the Premier League TV riches at stake.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Aston Villa skipper John Terry (Photo | Aston Villa Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: Aston Villa paid tribute to former defender Jlloyd Samuel, who died in a car crash at just 37 on Tuesday, as a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough at Villa Park booked their place in the Championship playoff final.

Mile Jedinak's header in a 1-0 first leg win for the visitors at the Riverside on Saturday proved enough as Middlesbrough failed to threaten until Stewart Downing's free-kick hit the bar late on.

Villa will face Fulham at Wembley on May 26 in what is often dubbed the richest game in world football due to the Premier League TV riches at stake.

"We just shaded it over the two games, with a goal from a set-piece, but in the second half tonight there was only one team that was going to win it," said Villa manager Steve Bruce.

"It was agony towards the end, if I'm being honest. It means so much."

Despite the celebrations as Bruce's side moved to within one match of bouncing back to the top flight, there was a sombre mood before kick-off with a minute's applause for Samuel.

Cheshire police confirmed earlier in the day that the former Trinidad and Tobago international had been killed when his Range Rover collided with a van early on Tuesday morning.

Samuel spent the majority of his career at Villa before moving on to Bolton and loan spells at Gillingham and Cardiff before ending his playing career in Iran.

Despite their late escape, Villa were well worthy of their place in the final as Boro 'keeper Daniel Randolph kept the visitors in the tie for long spells.

Bruce is now just one game away from a fifth promotion as manager to the Premier League, having also taken Birmingham and Hull up via the playoffs.

"The game plan was superb so the manager deserves a lot of credit for that," said Villa captain John Terry.

"There's a great team spirit among the boys. One more step and it'll be the dream."

Villa centre-back James Chester wasted the best chance of the first period when he hooked his shot wide from close range.

Randolph then came to the fore as he made two fine saves from Lewis Grabban before getting fingertips to a long-range effort from Jack Grealish.

Middlesbrough hadn't even produced a shot on target until a controversial moment three minutes from time.

Villa 'keeper Sam Johnstone was only booked for making a save outside the box from Adama Traore's attempted chip.

Downing then curled the resulting free-kick off the bar and Villa held out for six minutes of stoppage time to secure their trip to Wembley in 11 days' time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Middlesbrough Aston Villa Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough Jlloyd Samuel Championship playoff final Aston Villa vs Fulham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Atletico Madrid vs Marseille: Five key men in the Europa League final

FA Cup glory still matters as Chelsea defender Gary Cahill eyes redemption

Peru skipper Paolo Guerrero hits out at doping ban 'injustice'

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls