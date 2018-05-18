Home Sport Football

Sunil Chhetri bags double honour at BFC Awards night

Chhetri claimed the top scorer award with 24 goals across three competitions, ahead of teammate Miku, who had 20 against his name.

Sunil Chhetri (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: It was double glory for skipper Sunil Chhetri as he was named Bengaluru FC's top scorer for the fifth season in a row besides bagging the Players' Player of The Year award at the club's Annual Awards night here.

Chhetri also scored in Bengaluru FC's last match -- 4-0 win over Abahani Dhaka -- a result that enables the Blues' to enter the knockout stages of the AFC Cup for the fourth season running.

Elsewhere, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was named Fans' Player of the Year in an online poll while Miku's strike against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium was voted as the club's Goal of the Season.

"It has been a phenomenal season and I am really proud of the team, the staff and those who have been working behind the scenes at this club," said club CEO Parth Jindal at the awards night yesterday.

Jindal also expressed sadness over coach Albert Roca's decision to end his stint with Bengaluru FC.

"We are all very sad to see Albert go, but he leaves the club on a high and we cannot express how grateful we are for all his efforts," he said.

Roca was full of praise for Bengaluru FC, which entered the final of the Indian Super League, lifted the Super Cup title and also made it to the last eight of the AFC Cup.

"I am so proud of these boys for the attitude they have shown during my time here and the way they have got the job done for us.

I have to go back home to my family but will always have a part of my heart here in Bengaluru, with all of you," Roca said.

Midfielder Biswa Darjee was named U-18 Player of the Year, while Bekey Oram was picked up as the U-15 Player of the Year for his contribution with the club's youth team and the Indian U-16 team.

BFC 'B' defender Asheer Akhtar was named the Upcoming Player of the Season, having made two appearances for the senior team.

Award winners: Top scorer: Sunil Chhetri Players' Player of the year: Sunil Chhetri Fans' Player of the Year: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Goal of the Season: Miku Upcoming Player of the Year: Asheer Akhtar U-18 Player of the Year: Biswa Darjee U-15 Player of the Year: Bekey Oram.

