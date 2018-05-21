Home Sport Football

Nemanja Matic says Manchester United can fight for Premier League title with right signings

United finished second in the Premier League, their best position since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, but they were 19 points behind their neighbours Manchester City.

Published: 21st May 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Nemanja Matic says Manchester United "can fight for the title and the Champions League" if they make the right signings in the transfer window after defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final left the Old Trafford trophy cabinet bare.

Jose Mourinho's team lost Saturday's showpiece at Wembley 1-0 to Matic's former club, with Eden Hazard's first-half penalty enough to settle the contest.

The defeat means Jose Mourinho was unable to add to the League Cup and Europa League double from his first campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

United finished second in the Premier League, their best position since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, but they were 19 points behind their neighbours Manchester City.

Mourinho has been backed heavily by the club since his arrival, bringing in the likes of Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku and Matic for big money, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez were signed on huge contracts.

But midfielder Matic believes more is required if United are to compete at home and in Europe next season.

"I think we need some players with some experience to bring some more qualities to our team," Matic said after the defeat to Antonio Conte's team.

"After that, we can fight for the title and the Champions League also. I think that we have improved. As you know, United last year were sixth. The year before that, fifth."

"So we improve, we are second. The only team who is better than us this year is Man City. Obviously, they play amazing football. But we are second and we are in the Champions League next year which is the most important thing."

The Serbia international admits the pressure will be on the whole squad to deliver success because of the lack of silverware this season.

"Of course, this is football," he said. "When you don't win one year the next year (there) is always more pressure. When you play for the club, Manchester United, it is a normal thing and we have to accept that and deal with that."

"When you win the trophy it's different and you feel better but the most important thing is that we can look in the mirror and know we gave our best (in the cup final)."

"I feel the team was sad after the game -- we know we deserved more -- but this is football. This is a final -- everything can happen -- so we have to be focused on the next challenge."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester United English Premier League Nemanja Matic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill urges clarity over Antonio Conte's future

Delhi Dynamos appoint Mridul Banerjee as assistant coach

Brazil is ready to win World Cup, says Cafu

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light