Home Sport Football

Borussia Dortmund names Lucien Favre as new head coach

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday named Lucien Favre as their new head coach, poaching the 60-year-old Swiss from French Ligue 1 club Nice with a two-year contract.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Nice coach Lucien Favre (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday named Lucien Favre as their new head coach, poaching the 60-year-old Swiss from French Ligue 1 club Nice with a two-year contract.

"The commitment of Lucien Favre as coach is an important part of our fresh start in sport this summer. He has our high esteem for his professional qualities," said BVB sports director Michael Zorc.

Favre will replace Peter Stoeger, who had been in charge BVB since December last year, but whose contract was not extended due to disappointing results.

Borussia finished the season in fourth place, 29 points behind leader Bayern Munich, and the losing finalists in 2013 under then-manager Jurgen Klopp only just squeezed into a spot for next season's Champions League.

Favre is a seasoned hand in the Bundesliga, having led Hertha to fourth place in the 2008-2009 season.

In 2011-2012, he took the driving seat at Borussia Moenchengladbach when the club was languishing at the bottom of the table. He saved them from relegation and then built them up into a solid mid-table side.

"Training Borussia Dortmund is an appealing task that I am taking on gladly... We will now build a new team together," said Favre.

"BVB counts among the most interesting clubs in Europe and I'm glad to be back in the Bundesliga which I know best and which I have always kept an eye on during the two years in Nice."

Favre led Nice to a third-placed finish last season, although they lost in the Champions League playoff round to Napoli last August.

But this term a poor start to their league campaign proved costly, as Saturday's 3-2 loss at Lyon ensured they finished eighth and missed out on European football next season altogether.

Favre's new contract at Dortmund runs to June 30, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold