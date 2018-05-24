Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy backs bitter rivals Liverpool in Champions League final

By AFP

WENTWORTH: Irish golf star and Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy is hoping Liverpool are crowned European champions for the sixth time on Saturday.

The 29-year-old conceded that as a United supporter he should hate Jurgen Klopp's side but he was prepared to go against type for the clash in Kiev with holders Real Madrid.

"As much as I'm a United fan, and United fans are supposed to hate Liverpool, I think it would be great to see a British team win, hopefully."

"I think it's great that a British team's in the final, and look, if Liverpool can start off the match like they did against Roma that first leg, they have got a good chance."

McIlroy is bidding to get his season back on track at the PGA Championship at Wentworth which gets underway on Thursday.

The PGA title winner in 2014 had not gone completely off message talking football as he had played in the Pro-Am tournament with three former United greats Teddy Sheringham, Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick.

However, in what he hopes is not repeated when he addresses the golf ball his attempted chip onto the green from around 80 yards with a football came up short -- as did Sheringham's and Scholes's.

"Unfortunately mine didn't make it to the green," said McIlroy.

"I think that was the first football I kicked since 2015.

"Yeah, not great. Not that that's an excuse."