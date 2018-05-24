Home Sport Football

Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy backs bitter rivals Liverpool in Champions League final

Irish golf star and Manchester United fan McIlroy is hoping Liverpool are crowned European champions for the sixth time.

Published: 24th May 2018 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Irish golf star Rory McIlroy (File | AP)

By AFP

WENTWORTH: Irish golf star and Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy is hoping Liverpool are crowned European champions for the sixth time on Saturday.

The 29-year-old conceded that as a United supporter he should hate Jurgen Klopp's side but he was prepared to go against type for the clash in Kiev with holders Real Madrid.

"As much as I'm a United fan, and United fans are supposed to hate Liverpool, I think it would be great to see a British team win, hopefully."

"I think it's great that a British team's in the final, and look, if Liverpool can start off the match like they did against Roma that first leg, they have got a good chance."

McIlroy is bidding to get his season back on track at the PGA Championship at Wentworth which gets underway on Thursday.

The PGA title winner in 2014 had not gone completely off message talking football as he had played in the Pro-Am tournament with three former United greats Teddy Sheringham, Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick.

However, in what he hopes is not repeated when he addresses the golf ball his attempted chip onto the green from around 80 yards with a football came up short -- as did Sheringham's and Scholes's.

"Unfortunately mine didn't make it to the green," said McIlroy.

"I think that was the first football I kicked since 2015.

"Yeah, not great. Not that that's an excuse."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester United Rory McIlroy Liverpool Real Madrid Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League final

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day