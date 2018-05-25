Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal charged over nightclub brawl

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office in Munich, Florian Weinzierl, said Vidal could face a sentence of up to 10 years over the melee in a local disco last September. 

Chile's Arturo Vidal controls the ball, during a training session at the Aalborg Portland Arena, in Aalborg, Denmark, Monday, March 26, 2018. | AP File Photo

By AFP

BERLIN: German prosecutors said Thursday they had brought a charge of grievous bodily harm against Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal over a nightclub brawl last year.

"He is accused of involvement in a verbal, and then physical, altercation in September 2017," Weinzierl told AFP, but he declined to provide further details.

The Munich district court must now decide whether the case against the 31-year-old Chilean will go to trial, he added.

The daily Bild reported earlier that Vidal's brother Sandrino had also been charged over the row on a night they were celebrating a Bayern victory over Mainz.

The newspaper said Vidal, who has a history of run-ins with the law, "knocked over glasses, sat on tables and insulted other guests" and then resisted pleas by club security to settle down.

In the end punches were thrown, then glasses, and one person was hurt when struck in the head by a vodka bottle, although Bild said it was not thrown by Vidal's entourage. 

Bayern announced in April that Vidal would be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

