Home Sport Football

Brazilian football star Ronaldinho to marry two women at same time

The former FIFA World Player of the Year's fiancees- Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza- have been staying with him since December. 

Published: 25th May 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ronaldinho will marry the two women at a private ceremony in Rio. | File AP

Ronaldinho will marry the two women at a private ceremony in Rio. | File AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Seems like a double heartbreak is awaiting for all the female fans of Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho.

The former footballer is planning to marry two women at the same time in August, at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Rio de Janeiro newspaper O Dia, this wedding ceremony will be a rare form of three-person civil union, reported USA Today.

On that note, Bigamy, which is illegal in Brazil, has punishment by up to six years in jail.

"But a wedding ceremony to two women - one that wouldn't count as two official marriages - presents a different case," the report stated.

The former FIFA World Player of the Year's fiancees- Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza- have been staying with him since December.

The report further said that the ambassador for Barcelona, who told Brazilian media outlets that he is "adept" at polygamy, started dating Coelho first around 2013, before meeting Souza in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ronaldinho Priscilla Coelho Beatriz Souza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka