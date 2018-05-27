Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard in talks with English Championship club Derby

By AFP

LONDON: Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard has revealed he is in talks with Derby about taking charge of the Championship club.

Derby are looking for a new boss after Gary Rowett was hired as Stoke's new manager earlier this week.

"There's been interest from Derby. I've been speaking to them. I am ambitious. I will carry on speaking to them when I get home," he told BT Sport while working as a pundit on their Champions League final coverage.

"It's a big club with big history and I want to get into management."

Lampard, 39, has not made any secret of his desire to become a manager since his retirement as a player in 2017.

The former England midfielder was reported to be among 20 applicants for the Derby job following their play-off semi-final defeat against Fulham.

He had been linked with a number of managerial roles over the past few months, including Oxford and Ipswich.

Lampard's former England colleague Steven Gerrard recently took his first steps into management when he was hired by Scottish Premiership club Rangers.