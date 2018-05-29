India defender Pritam Kotal ​says Intercontinental Cup a good opportunity for players to gauge themselves​ ahead of Asia Cup

By ANI

MUMBAI: Few weeks ahead of the commencement of the Intercontinental Cup, talented national team defender Pritam Kotal believes the upcoming tournament is a good opportunity for the players to gauge themselves ahead of the 2019 AFC Asia Cup, adding that they would try their level best to win the same.

India will be competing against Kenya, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup which is part of their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

On being asked about the forthcoming tournament, Kotal stated, "It's a very good opportunity for us to gauge ourselves before the AFC Asian Cup. We must exploit this opportunity as much possible as we can. No matter what, we'll work harder to win this tournament."

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the competition within the team is good for a player as well as the team.

"I would say this healthy competition is a good headache for the players as well as the coach. It provides you with enough room for self-improvement. We are like a closely knit family. While we share a warm bonding amongst each other off-the-field, we push each other to our limits on-the-field to churn out our best."

On the AFC Asian Cup group, Kotal exuded that it is going to be a "tricky and tough group" for India.

"It's really a tricky and tough draw for us. Most of the current players in the current lot are going to experience of playing in such a massive tournament for the first time. It's a tough group but not an impossible one.

The Intercontinental Cup is slated to be held in Mumbai from June 1.