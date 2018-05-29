Home Sport Football

Liverpool reaches deal to sign Fabinho from Monaco

The 24-year-old Fabinho, who has made four international appearances for Brazil, scored 31 goals for Monaco.

Fabinho is seen as a replacement for Emre Can, who is out of contract at Anfield and has been linked with a move to Juventus. | AP

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool has reached a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Monaco in a transfer reportedly worth 50 million euros ($58 million).

Liverpool announced the signing on its website on Monday, saying Fabinho will officially join the club on July 1.

Fabinho has made more than 200 appearances for Monaco and played a key role in helping the team win the French league and reach the Champions League semifinals in 2016-17.

Fabinho told the club's official website: "I am really excited about this move. This is something that I always wanted - this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional. ... I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I'm able to win titles with this club."

Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid on Saturday and is looking to improve on a fourth-place finish in the Premier League next season.

After starting out as an attack-minded right back, he developed into a holding midfielder. He is also an expert penalty taker.

"He is leaving for one of the biggest clubs of the moment, five years after arriving here on tip-toes," Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said on the club's official Twitter feed. "First of all I would like to acknowledge a player who, despite his young age, established himself as an example on and off the pitch."

