Home Sport Football

John Terry leaving Aston Villa after promotion failure

The former Chelsea defender came to the former European champions on a one-year deal last July and made 35 league appearances.

Published: 31st May 2018 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Aston Villa skipper John Terry (Photo | Aston Villa Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: Former England captain John Terry said Thursday he was leaving Aston Villa and admitted he was "still hurting" after failing to help the Championship club reach the Premier League.

The former Chelsea defender came to the former European champions on a one-year deal last July and made 35 league appearances, the last coming in Saturday's play-off final defeat to Fulham at Wembley.

Terry, 37, wrote on his Instagram page: "Today I part ways with Aston Villa Football Club. I'm very proud to have had the opportunity to play and captain this great and huge club.

"I have given my everything this year both on and off the pitch and I'm still hurting today that we never managed to get back to the Premier League, where this club 100 percent belongs."

A club statement thanked Terry for his "effort and professionalism" and added: "John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped.

"Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain's role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa. We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward."

Terry's teammate in Premier League-winning teams, Frank Lampard, announced on Thursday that he was making his first move into management with Championship side Derby County.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
John Terry Aston Villa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon