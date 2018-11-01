Home Sport Football

Angel Di Maria extends Paris Saint-Germain contract

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has signed a two-year contract extension with the club keeping him at the French champions until June 2021.

The 30-year old joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 for an estimated fee of 60 million euros ($68.9m), at the time it was the second largest transfer fee paid by the Parc des Princes club for a player, behind Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.

"I have loved the last three years in Paris where I have everything I need to play my best football" Di Maria said in a statement.

"Every day I feel honoured and motivated to be a part of such an ambitious project - unique in Europe. Along with my teammates, we have a lot more great things to achieve and we will continue to help PSG grow as a big club internationally," he added.

After starting with Rosario Central in south America he moved to Europe and joined Benfica in 2007, before signing for Real Madrid three years later. He moved to Manchester United in 2014 and then PSG. He has scored 57 goals and made 58 assists in 150 games for the French club.

He won the Ligue 1 title in 2016 and 2018 as well as the French Cup and French League Cup in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

