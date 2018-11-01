Home Sport Football

Russia, Germany compete to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final

Munich has also been in contention to stage the final of Euro 2024, which Germany will host alone, though Berlin is the likely venue.

Published: 01st November 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Russia is bidding to host the 2021 Champions League final at St. Petersburg Stadium, a 2018 World Cup venue (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NYON (SWITZERLAND): Russia is bidding to host the 2021 Champions League final at St. Petersburg Stadium, a 2018 World Cup venue.

UEFA said Thursday the Russian and German football federations have expressed interest in the final, with Bayern Munich's stadium in the running. Bayern lost the 2012 final to Chelsea at its home arena.

Both the 68,000-capacity home of Zenit St. Petersburg and 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich will also host four games at the 2020 European Championship, including quarterfinal matches.

Munich has also been in contention to stage the final of Euro 2024, which Germany will host alone, though Berlin is the likely venue.

Germany last hosted the Champions League final in 2015, when Barcelona beat Juventus 3-1 in Berlin.

Russia's only previous staging of Europe's top club game was in 2008 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow before it was renovated for the World Cup. Manchester United beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

UEFA said formal bids for the 2021 Champions League must follow by Feb. 15. The UEFA executive committee will pick the host in June.

Three countries are competing to host the 2021 Europa League final: Austria (Vienna), Georgia (Tbilisi), and Spain (Seville).

The two champion clubs will meet in the UEFA Super Cup the following August in one of four countries hoping to stage the game. UEFA said they are: Belarus (Minsk), Finland (Helsinki), Northern Ireland (Belfast), and Ukraine (Kharkiv).

The 2021 Women's Champions League final will be played in either Prague, Czech Republic, or Gothenburg, Sweden.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League final Champions League final Champions League St. Petersburg Stadium Allianz Arena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp