Home Sport Football

South Korea footballer Jang Hyun-soo faces life ban for deception

Jang, who plays for FC Tokyo in Japan, admitted his deception and was also fined about USD 26,000.

Published: 01st November 2018 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

South Korea footballer Jang Hyun-soo (Photo | Twitter @KORFootballNews)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: Jang Hyun-soo was banned for life from playing for South Korea by the Korea Football Association on Thursday after being found guilty of exaggerating his community service records.

The 27-year-old Jang has been a regular international since his debut in 2013 — appearing at the 2018 World Cup — but the KFA's sports fair play committee ruled the defender will not be able to add to his 58 appearances after his deception.

Jang won a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, earning an exemption from the usual 21-month military service for all able-bodied South Korean males.

But even exempted players must perform basic military training, which can run up to 60 days, and also have to record 544 hours of community service over a period of almost three years.

Jang was found guilty of claiming he performed outdoor community services in December 2017 and submitted photographs to support his assertion. An investigation, however, found there were no activities on the days Jang claimed, due to heavy snow.

Jang, who plays for FC Tokyo in Japan, admitted his deception and was also fined about $26,000.

He said last week: "I am ashamed to have disappointed everyone. I will faithfully perform volunteer work in November."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jang Hyun-soo South Korea football South Korea footballer life ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp