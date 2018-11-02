Home Sport Football

Chelsea gaffer Sarri expects fit-again Eden Hazard to play a role against Crystal Palace

Sarri is confident Hazard will be involved when Palace visit Stamford Bridge, but he is still waiting to decide whether the Belgian playmaker will start or come off the bench.

Published: 02nd November 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Maurizio Sarri expects Eden Hazard to feature against Crystal Palace on Sunday after the Chelsea star recovered from the back injury that sidelined him for two weeks.

Hazard had missed Chelsea's last three games but he was fit enough to train with his team-mates in the latter part of this week.

Blues manager Sarri is confident Hazard will be involved when Palace visit Stamford Bridge, but he is still waiting to decide whether the Belgian playmaker will start or come off the bench.

"Yesterday Eden had a large part of training with the team," Sarri told reporters on Friday.

"Maybe he will not be ready to play for 90 minutes at the moment because it was his first training in the last two weeks. 

"But probably he will be able to play for 40, 45 minutes. So for us it's important."

Whether Hazard will start on Sunday remains to be seen as Sarri added: "I don't know, I want to speak with him first."

Hazard's presence would be a major boost for Chelsea after his blistering start to the season.

Sarri is confident Hazard will be involved against Crystal Palace (File | AP)

The 27-year-old has scored eight times for Chelsea, with his superb solo strike in a League Cup win at Liverpool ranking as a contender for goal of the season.

Chelsea sit in third place in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City, after a fine start to the campaign.

Ahead of the Palace clash, Sarri has taken the intriguing decision to make Gary Cahill his official club captain, even though the centre-back has barely featured this term.

Cahill had previously admitted he could have to leave Chelsea for regular first-team football, but Sarri has endorsed his Blues future by reappointing him as skipper after canvassing his squad's opinion.

"The captain is Cahill, and if he's not on the pitch it's (Cesar) Azpilicueta," Sarri said.

"Our captain is Cahill because Cahill was the captain last season and I have spoken with his mates, and everybody told me that he was really a very good captain."

Asked whether appointing Cahill as captain means he will definitely stay at Chelsea at least until the end of the season, Sarri said: "I don't know. It depends on him, I think.

"He played very often in the last seven, eight matches. It depends on him, on the club I think, but for me Cahill is very important on the pitch but also off the pitch."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maurizio Sarri Eden Hazard Chelsea Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Hazard injury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp