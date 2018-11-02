Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling agrees new club contract: Reports

Home Sport Football

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has verbally agreed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions, according to reports on Thursday.

Sterling has developed into one of England's most exciting players since joining City from Liverpool in 2015 and the new deal is believed to have almost doubled his wages.

The 23-year-old, whose existing terms were set to expire in 2020, will reportedly earn around £300,000 ($389,000) per week once he officially signs the improved contract, which would currently make him the highest paid English footballer.

Sterling played a key role in City's record-breaking title triumph last term and this season has netted four goals in eight Premier League appearances in all competitions.

His future at the club has been a hot topic since the start of the season.

Coach Pep Guardiola, who has managed to get the best out of Sterling during his time at the Etihad Stadium, said before August's Community Shield match against Chelsea that there was "no doubt" City wanted him to stay.

Guardiola left the situation in the hands of Sterling's representative and City's director of football Txiki Begiristain and it appears the protracted negotiations have now been successful.

