PSG says Italian midfielder Marco Verratti charged for drink driving

By AFP

PARIS: Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has been caught drink driving by French police, his club Paris Saint-Germain said on Friday.

The club said in a statement Verratti was stopped by police overnight Tuesday to Wednesday and found to be over the legal limit.

French media said 25-year-old Verratti was more than double the limit when he was arrested on the capital's ring road.

Verratti "made a spontaneous apology to the coach and directors of Paris Saint-Germain," the club said, adding it would dock part of his "ethics bonus" paid to players for good behaviour.

Verratti is expected to play against Lille later on Friday, before returning to Italy to take on Napoli in a crunch Group C Champions League clash on Tuesday night.