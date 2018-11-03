Home Sport Football

I-League: Brilliant Lalrinmuana earns point for Aizawl FC against Mohun Bagan 

It was Mohun Bagan's second successive draw to be at fifth place on two points as they now face Indian Arrows in an away match on November 10.

Sony Norde

Aizawl FC hold Mohun Bagan to a 2-2 draw (Photo | I-League official)

By PTI

KOLKATA: David Lalrinmuana's brilliant strike deep into the second-half stoppage time helped Aizawl FC hold Mohun Bagan to a 2-2 draw in an I-League match here on Saturday.

Playing at home for the first time this season, Mohun Bagan looked all set for their first win of the season with their star striker Sony Norde giving them a 2-1 lead in the 69th minute after starting from the bench.

But there was heartbreak in store with the 25-year-old former Mohun Bagan Academy graduate turning into home team's nemesis.

Lalrinmuana curled in from 32 yards out in the 90+3rd minute into the top corner beyond the reach of goalkeeper Sankar Roy to help Aizawl return with a point.

However Roy's position left a lot to be desired.

Aizawl drew first blood through Lalkhawpuimawia in the 29th minute but his statemate Lalchawnkima equalised for the green and maroon brigade in the 43rd minute.

Things turned around for Mohun Bagan after Shankarlal Chakraborty introduced Norde in the 64th minute to a boisterous welcome from the 16,000-odd spectators.

Norde made his presence felt with his attack straightway from the left flank.

The Haitian finally got the goal beating the Aizawl defence to slam the ball into the far corner of the net from an angle.

It was Mohun Bagan's second successive draw to be at fifth place on two points as they now face Indian Arrows in an away match on November 10.

 

Comments

