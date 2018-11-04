Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich consider legal action over European Super League claims

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said he will consult Bayern's lawyers, but insisted there is no question of the Bavarian giants leaving the Bundesliga to join a super league.

Published: 04th November 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (File | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is considering legal action over a report the German giants are involved in plans to launch an 18-team European "Super League" in 2021.

On Friday, German magazine Der Spiegel ran a report by Football Leaks, which claims Bayern could join Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in a European league, guaranteeing huge revenues for the 11 founding clubs.

Rummenigge says he will consult Bayern's lawyers, but insisted there is no question of the Bavarian giants leaving the Bundesliga to join a super league.

"I'm confused about the coverage," Bayern chairman Rummenigge, who is also honorary chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), told Sky.

"The fact is, no European club has ever approached the topic of a Super League.

"We (Bayern) stand totally behind our membership in the Bundesliga and also in the UEFA competitions.

"We have never questioned that. We will check this over the next few days with our lawyers.

"I can only say that the whole (Spiegel) article has a tabloid style, containing half-truths and untruths, which do not correspond to the facts," he added scathingly.

Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga leaders, also rejected Spiegel's claim that they would be among a group of "invited teams", alongside clubs like Atletico Madrid, Marseille, Inter Milan and Roma, who would join, but could be relegated into a second tier.

"I have clearly said that Borussia Dortmund would not leave the Bundesliga for any competition on this planet," said Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

"We feel very well in the Bundesliga and are happy when the rest of the Bundesliga clubs see it that way.

"From time to time, you hear of things like this, but clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona would be much more involved in the planning."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp