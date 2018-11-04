Home Sport Football

Coach Massimiliano Allegri hails Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus stay clear in Serie A

Paulo Dybala scored after just 44 seconds, with a Filip Bradaric own-goal accounting for Juventus' second after 39 minutes, two minutes after Joao Pedro had pulled the Sardinians level.

Published: 04th November 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates with his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, left, after scoring his team's third goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Massimiliano Allegri praised Cristiano Ronaldo's leadership skills as Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 for their 10th win in 11 games to maintain their six-point cushion at the top of Serie A on Saturday.

Paulo Dybala scored after just 44 seconds, with a Filip Bradaric own-goal accounting for Juventus' second after 39 minutes, two minutes after Joao Pedro had pulled the Sardinians level.

Ronaldo failed to add to his seven-goal league tally for new club Juventus with the Portuguese superstar hitting the woodwork before next week's Champions League visit by former club Manchester United.

But the 33-year-old's pass across goal set up Colombian Juan Cuadrado for his first of the season three minutes from time in the Allianz Stadium.

"He has always been a leader and an extraordinary player, as you saw from the assist he put on Cuadrado's foot," said Allegri. 

"These are different players who in the decisive moment always come up with a goal or a great pass."

Juventus have 31 points from 11 games with Inter and Napoli both on 25 points.

It is the best ever start to a season for the Turin giants who have drawn just one game against Genoa.

Earlier, Inter Milan crushed Genoa 5-0 to reclaim second spot on goal difference ahead of Napoli, who had eased past Empoli 5-1 on Friday, and keep the pressure on the seven-time reigning champions.

But Allegri insisted: "This isn't good enough.

"We have to defend better, we concede too many goals and risked letting in an equaliser in the 85th minute.

"Even after the first goal we didn't add a second and drifted out of the game. We can't always assume that we'll score two or three goals."

Wins by the top three were a boost before next week's Champions League fixtures, with Inter Milan at home against Barcelona and Napoli hosting Paris Saint-Germain.

Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma, however, needed a late Alessandro Florenzi volley to snatch a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina ahead of their midweek trip to CSKA Moscow.

- Ronaldo's 400 goals honoured -

Allegri gave Douglas Costa his second start this season up front alongside Dybala and Ronaldo, who was presented with a special jersey before the match after last week becoming the first player to break the 400-goal mark in Europe's top five leagues.

The champions were soon off the mark as Rodrigo Bentancur weaved his way through for Dybala, who beat two defenders and the offside trap, squeezing the ball in despite a slip.

Cagliari pushed forward with Artur Ionita setting up Leonardo Pavoletti but Wojciech Szczesny cleared, before Pedro broke through.

Juve were soon back in command when Bradaric accidently turned a low Costa cross into his own net from close range.

But without Croatian Mario Mandzukic, who was left out, the leaders had difficulty pegging back the visitors.

Ronaldo rattled the post just before the first-half whistle. But the Portuguese forward surged forward with a counterattack from a corner to roll across for substitute Cuadrado to finish off.

In Milan, Luciano Spalletti's Inter notched up their seventh straight Serie A win on front of 70,000 spectators.

Roberto Gagliardini scored in either half (14, 49), with Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario getting the fourth (90+1) and setting up three others, including Matteo Politano (16) and late substitute Radja Naonggolan (90+4) who headed in as he returned from an ankle injury.

In Florence, Florenzi snatched a point for Roma five minutes from time to cancel out Jordan Veretout's first-half penalty.

In a clash between two teams fighting for European places Fiorentina, in sixth, stay just ahead of Roma on goal difference. 

Roma had the best of the first half with a Federico Fazio header going dangerously close and Edin Dzeko firing wide after 20 minutes.

But Fiorentina took the lead after a penalty awarded for a light challenge by Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen on Giovanni Simeone after half an hour.

Di Francesco's side continued to push forward with Lorenzo Pellegrini hitting the woodwork and Dzeko again unlucky before Florenzi volleyed in the equaliser.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Massimiliano Allegri Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Serie A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp