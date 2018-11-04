Home Sport Football

Manager Thierry Henry still winless as Monaco lose at Reims

A cool finish on 24 minutes from Mathieu Cafaro gave Reims all three points and left Henry without a victory in four matches following his appointment as Monaco coach.

Published: 04th November 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Monaco head coach Thierry Henry. | (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Thierry Henry is still waiting for his first win since taking charge at Monaco after his team fell to a seventh league defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss at Reims.

A cool finish on 24 minutes from Mathieu Cafaro gave Reims all three points and left Henry without a victory in four matches following his appointment as Monaco coach.

Both sides finished with 10 men as Alaixys Romao was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Youssef Ait Bennasser, before Monaco saw Guinea-Bissau international Pele sent off for two bookings.

"It wasn't about the tactics tonight. The desire wasn't there," said Henry. "Reims won the battles on the pitch and when you don't win them, you can't win whatever the level or league."

Monaco, who won the French title in 2017, remain second from bottom after an alarming run that has yielded just one win in all competitions this season.

They will drop to the foot of the table if Guingamp, unbeaten in their past five league outings, avoid defeat at Nantes on Sunday.

"It's more worrying than the defeat at Strasbourg," added Henry, referring to the 2-1 loss he suffered in his first game at the helm last month. 

"Little of the play, not many chances and lots of duels lost. We were 11 against 10 but then we punish ourselves with the red card. We're not managing these types of things well at the moment."

Henry will now briefly switch his focus to Monaco's flagging Champions League campaign, with one final chance to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout phase when they host Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir started on his return from a month out with an ankle injury in a 1-1 draw at home to Bordeaux.

Houssem Aouar volleyed in a right-wing cross from Fekir to give Lyon the lead on the stroke of half-time, but Bordeaux earned a point following a 73rd-minute equaliser by Danish striker Andreas Cornelius.

Nimes snapped a nine-game winless run with a 4-0 rout of Dijon, while Patrick Vieira Nice's beat Amiens 1-0 after an own goal by Prince-Desir Gouano.

Strasbourg made it five matches without defeat following a 1-1 draw at home to Toulouse, and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr scored for Rennes in a 2-1 win at Caen.

Montpellier could go second if they beat Marseille on Sunday, after Paris Saint-Germain marched 11 points clear following their 2-1 victory over nearest challengers Lille.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored late goals at the Parc des Princes on Friday as the French champions extended their perfect start to the season with a 12th consecutive win in Ligue 1. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp