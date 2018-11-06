Home Sport Football

Champions League: Embattled Bayern Munich looking for Thiago Alcantara replacement

Bayern can reach the knockout stages if they beat the Greek champions AEK at Munich's Allianz Arena and Benfica lose at Ajax in the other Group E match.

Published: 06th November 2018 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara (File | AP)

By AFP

MUNICH: Bayern Munich are struggling to fill the creative hole left by Thiago Alcantara's injury as they host AEK in the Champions League on Wednesday trying to secure a last 16 berth with trouble brewing for head coach Niko Kovac.

Bayern can reach the knockout stages if they beat the Greek champions AEK at Munich's Allianz Arena and Benfica lose at Ajax in the other Group E match.

However, Bayern have been struggling for creativity since Thiago tore ankle ligaments ten days ago and Joshua Kimmich, usually a right-back, has struggled to replace him in the central midfield role.

READ | Bayern star Thiago Alcantara sidelined for weeks by ankle injury

Kimmich lost 14 of his 16 challenges for the ball and several passes went astray in Saturday's lethargic 1-1 draw against Freiburg, which left Bayern third in the league table, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Kovac has other central midfield options to replace Thiago against AEK in James Rodriguez, Renato Sanches or Leon Goretzka.

However, bigger problems are brewing off the pitch with pundits warning Kovac is in danger of losing his dressing room.

"The coach is measured by results and not everyone is behind Niko Kovac," ex-Bayern and Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaeus told Sky.

"That is dangerous."

German magazine Kicker on Monday claim senior players Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are all unhappy with Kovac's coachings style.

The main problem seems to be rotating Bayern's star-studded squad, leaving Mueller and Hummels discontented with their amount of playing time.

ALSO READ | Champions League: Fernandinho the glue binding surging Manchester City together

Robben was left fuming after being taken off in Saturday's draw against Freiburg, the eighth time he has been taken off in 13 matches this season.

Bayern's attack is failing to fire and Kovac seems to be at a loss for words how to fix the problem.

"We lack the power to punch forward. We can't break through at the moment as defences are closing us down," he lamented.

"Things also seem difficult in the middle.

"It's clear to me that from a playing perspective, this is not what we expected. Everything is now being questioned (by the media) - which I can understand."

League defeats to Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach have seen Bayern take just 20 points from the first 10 league games -- their worst haul since the 2010/11 season, when Dortmund won the title.

Kovac is clearly not the only senior figure feeling the heat.

"Don't ask me such stupid questions," fumed director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic, who then stormed off when reporters asked if Kovac's job will be safe if Bayern lose at Dortmund on Saturday.

A win over AEK, with the bonus of a place in the last 16 would ease the pressure on Kovac before heading to Dortmund for Saturday's showdown.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bayern Munich Thiago Alcantara Thiago Alcantara injury Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp