Home Sport Football

Steven Gerrard's Rangers finally beaten in Europe

Rangers are now level on points with Spartak in an incredibly tight Group G, one point behind leaders Villarreal after the Spaniards' goalless draw with Rapid Vienna in Austria.

Published: 09th November 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (File | AFP)

By AFP

Steven Gerrard's Rangers saw their 11-game unbeaten run in this year's Europa League come to a dramatic end as they threw away the lead three times in a 4-3 defeat at Spartak Moscow.

Both sides were the beneficiaries of comical own goals in a crazy first half which ended with Glenn Middleton putting the Scots 3-2 ahead, but Luiz Adriano and Sofiane Hanni both scored in the space of 71 seconds to snatch Spartak victory.

Rangers are now level on points with Spartak in an incredibly tight Group G, one point behind leaders Villarreal after the Spaniards' goalless draw with Rapid Vienna in Austria.

ALSO READ | Europa League: Arsenal progress despite Sporting stalemate, Chelsea ease through

"For me, football is about levels and, if you don't defend properly and you don't do the basics well enough, high-level players and high-level teams normally punish you and that was the case tonight," Gerrard told the Rangers website.

Reigning Scottish champions Celtic gave themselves a lifeline in Group B, as Odsonne Edouard's 79th-minute strike saw them beat RB Leipzig 2-1 in their must-win clash at Parkhead.

Salzburg, semi-finalists last season, qualified for the next round with a 5-2 thrashing of Rosenborg in the group's other match, as Japanese forward Takumi Minamino scored a hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt reached the last 32 with their fourth win from as many group games by beating Apollon Limassol 3-2 in Cyprus, while Lazio joined them in progressing from Group H as goals from Marco Parolo and Joaquin Correa secured a 2-1 win over Marseille to eliminate last season's runners-up.

AC Milan stayed just a point adrift of Group F leaders Real Betis after Suso's second-half equaliser grabbed a 1-1 draw in Spain.

Record five-time winners Sevilla needed a late penalty from Ever Banega to claim a 3-2 victory at Akhisar Belediyespor, after having a man sent off, losing a two-goal lead and seeing the Turks miss a spot-kick of their own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steven Gerrard Rangers Spartak Moscow Europa League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp