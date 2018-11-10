Home Sport Football

Jose Mourinho fails to match up as Pep Guardiola takes Manchester City streets ahead

Win the Manchester derby on Sunday and City will already be 12 points clear of United just 12 games into the new season, a gap that has gradually widened in each of the past three years.

Published: 10th November 2018 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United gaffer Jose Mourinho (File | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United turned to Jose Mourinho as the antidote to their "noisy neighbours" Manchester City finally achieving their long-held goal of hiring Pep Guardiola as manager in 2016.

Reunited in England's northwest after two confrontational years on either side of the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry, where Mourinho ended Guardiola's three seasons of La Liga dominance, United clearly hoped the feisty Portuguese could again get under the Catalan's skin.

But now in their third seasons in charge, Guardiola and Mourinho's reigns have instead seen a chasm open up with the blue half of Manchester now the dominant side of the city.

Win the Manchester derby on Sunday and City will already be 12 points clear of United just 12 games into the new season, a gap that has gradually widened in each of the past three years.

The season before their arrival, only City's superior goal difference saw them pip United to fourth place in the Premier League and Champions League qualification.

Despite a difficult first season for Guardiola in English football, City finished that campaign nine points ahead of their City rivals.

Last season the gap jumped to a record 19 between first and second place as City romped to the title with 100 points.

"There is a quality of the work, of the organisation, I think that is untouchable," even Mourinho admitted on Friday.

Every victory a struggle

City certainly seem untouchable at the moment. Once again on top of the Premier League, a goal difference of plus 29 to United's plus one tells the story of both sides contrasting fortunes so far this season.

United have at least shown some resilience in recent weeks, coming from behind to beat Newcastle, Bournemouth and most impressively Italian champions Juventus in midweek.

Yet, even then every victory seems a struggle. Only twice have they won by more than one goal all season, to City's 12 multiple-goal victories.

Guardiola also boasts an impressive record against Mourinho, losing just five of their 21 meetings.

But that includes the last one when United came from 2-0 down to stun the Etihad in a 3-2 victory that robbed City of the extra satisfaction of sealing the title against their rivals.

"The point is can we improve enough to catch them next season?" an optimistic Mourinho said at the time.

Fast forward seven months and Mourinho has turned on his superiors at the club for his failure to match City's progression under Guardiola.

"To go to the Juventus level? Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? Manchester City level? How can you reach this level" he complained after losing the first of United's double header with Juve. "It’s not easy. We work with what we have."

Mourinho's argument is that he has not had the backing Guardiola has in the transfer market, despite United spending more than the Abu Dhabi-backed Premier League champions this summer.

Most of that went on Brazilian midfielder Fred, a player also coveted by City, but who has largely failed to make an impact.

The same can be said for Alexis Sanchez. United beat City to his signature from Arsenal in January to much fanfare at the time.

When legendary United manager Alex Ferguson termed City the "noisy neighbours" over the signing of Carlos Tevez, their spending was cavalier.

Since those deep pockets have been married with Guardiola's coaching, City are getting much more bang for their buck.

"They are a small club with a small mentality. All they can talk about is Manchester United, that's all they've done and they can't get away from it," said Ferguson, angered at Tevez swapping sides of the Manchester divide.

There was a time with Ferguson in charge when City fans went to derbies more in hope than expectation. Guardiola has put the shoe on the other foot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Manchester City Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp