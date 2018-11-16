Home Sport Football

Brazil captain Neymar ready to act as mentor to Everton's Richarlison 

Published: 16th November 2018 11:11 AM

Richarlison 

Brazilian Richarlison during the training session at London Colney | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Brazil captain Neymar has revealed he is acting as a mentor to rising Everton star Richarlison.

Richarlison has won a place in the Brazil squad this season after impressing for Everton following his transfer from Watford.

The 21-year-old has scored twice in his first four appearances for the Selecao and will feature in their friendly against Uruguay at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Friday.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, who has hit 59 goals in 94 caps, has been impressed by Richarlison's emergence and is taking the youngster under his wing.

"Everybody knows that Richarlison is a really great player and a really nice guy," Neymar told reporters on Thursday.

"He has this trick to solve matches, to play well in great matches as he is doing now for Everton.

"I expect him to grow up, to keep developing in his career.

Neymar | AP

"I hope I can help him to achieve his goals and to help inside the pitch and even outside the pitch, as a friend, as a colleague.

"And if he is as smart as he is showing he is, he will try to keep with working well to be a really great player in the future."

Richarlison celebrated his first Brazil goal, in September's 5-0 win over El Salvador, by performing a dance with Neymar.

And Neymar admitted he is under pressure to repeat the celebration against South American rivals Uruguay.

"My son already asked me and Richarlison to do the dance of the bird - the pigeon - in the next match," he added.

After being reunited with Everton boss Marco Silva, who managed him at Watford, Richarlison has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League this season, with six goals in 10 league fixtures.

Brazil manager Tite has been impressed with Richarlison's ability to cope with his new-found status as a star for club and country.

"He grew up in Brazil very fast, he rushed many things and we could see that he had a potential since he was a boy," Tite said.

"He's really strong in his mind. This is something he showed us playing in America (friendlies against the United States and El Salvador) and in Brazil, also for Fluminense and Watford. He's really a great player."

